Left Menu

Crackdown on Reichsbuerger: Germany's Battle Against 'Kingdom of Germany' Militant Group

German police launched raids across multiple states following a government ban on the hard-right Reichsbuerger militant group. The group's 6,000 members are accused of forming a 'counter-state' and spreading antisemitic conspiracies. Authorities have monitored them since a deadly 2016 incident involving a member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:54 IST
Crackdown on Reichsbuerger: Germany's Battle Against 'Kingdom of Germany' Militant Group
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an extensive crackdown, hundreds of police officers executed raids across Germany on Tuesday morning. This comes after the interior ministry announced a ban on the hard-right Reichsbuerger militant group, considered the largest faction of the movement known as the 'Citizens of the Reich'.

The raids, conducted in seven federal states, targeted properties linked to the Koenigreich Deutschland (Kingdom of Germany) group and homes of its leaders. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the group's 6,000 members had established a 'counter-state' in Germany, challenging both legal systems and the state's exclusive right to enforce law and order.

Dobrindt highlighted that the group supports their alleged authority with antisemitic conspiracy theories. The ban order preceded the raids, with Germany's domestic intelligence agency observing the Reichsbuerger movement since 2016, after a member fatally shot a police officer during a home raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025