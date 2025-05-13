German Government Cracks Down on 'Reich Citizen' Extremists
The German government has banned the 'Kingdom of Germany', a far-right extremist group, for undermining democratic order. The group, part of the 'Reich citizen' movement, rejects Germany's statehood and promotes antisemitic conspiracies. Authorities are conducting searches and detaining members to protect democratic structures.
- Country:
- Germany
The German government took decisive action on Tuesday by banning the largest 'Reich citizen' group, a far-right extremist organization known as the 'Kingdom of Germany'. This group is notorious for attempting to destabilize the country's democratic framework.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the group's members created a 'counter-state' with economic criminal activities. They justify their actions through antisemitic conspiracy theories, which Germany's government finds intolerable and threatening to democratic values.
The 'Reich citizen' movement does not acknowledge Germany's status as a state. Its adherents believe the historical German Reich persists and therefore disregard the country's constitutional and democratic institutions. They refuse compliance with legal obligations, such as taxes and fines. The government's crackdown signifies a robust stance against any threats to its democratic integrity.
