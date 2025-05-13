Left Menu

German Government Cracks Down on 'Reich Citizen' Extremists

The German government has banned the 'Kingdom of Germany', a far-right extremist group, for undermining democratic order. The group, part of the 'Reich citizen' movement, rejects Germany's statehood and promotes antisemitic conspiracies. Authorities are conducting searches and detaining members to protect democratic structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:09 IST
German Government Cracks Down on 'Reich Citizen' Extremists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government took decisive action on Tuesday by banning the largest 'Reich citizen' group, a far-right extremist organization known as the 'Kingdom of Germany'. This group is notorious for attempting to destabilize the country's democratic framework.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the group's members created a 'counter-state' with economic criminal activities. They justify their actions through antisemitic conspiracy theories, which Germany's government finds intolerable and threatening to democratic values.

The 'Reich citizen' movement does not acknowledge Germany's status as a state. Its adherents believe the historical German Reich persists and therefore disregard the country's constitutional and democratic institutions. They refuse compliance with legal obligations, such as taxes and fines. The government's crackdown signifies a robust stance against any threats to its democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025