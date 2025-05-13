Left Menu

Kerala's Legal Battle for Withheld Central Funds: A Quest for Educational Equity

The Kerala government is considering legal action and protests to reclaim over Rs 1,500 crore in funds allegedly withheld by the Centre due to Kerala not signing the PM SHRI scheme memorandum. Kerala intends to collaborate with Tamil Nadu, citing discriminatory practices and Supreme Court rulings as support for their claim.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the Kerala government announced its plans to explore legal and protest actions to retrieve over Rs 1,500 crore in funds, allegedly withheld by the Centre under several centrally sponsored schemes. The funds are linked to Kerala's decision against signing the PM SHRI scheme memorandum.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed Kerala's strategy to join forces with Tamil Nadu to demand their rightful share, accusing the central government of unfair discrimination. He emphasized the concerted effort between the two southern states after discussions with the Tamil Nadu Education Minister.

Sivankutty referenced a Supreme Court judgement clarifying states' lack of legal obligation to implement the National Education Policy, which emboldens Kerala's potential legal approach to the apex court for financial claims. The minister reported previous discussions with the Union Education Minister and expressed the necessity of pursuing legal and protest measures due to the Centre's unsatisfactory responses.

