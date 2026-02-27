Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Expands with Four New Branches in Tamil Nadu
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has bolstered its presence in Tamil Nadu by opening four new branches. These branches in Melaiyur, Ponnamaravathi, Chinna Salem, and Sholavandan aim to enhance banking access in agriculture-driven regions. The expansion aligns with the bank's strategy to strengthen its market presence.
The regions targeted are primarily driven by agriculture, local trade, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). By establishing on-ground presence, the bank aims to offer more accessible banking services, including tailored credit and deposit solutions.
Physical branches remain pivotal for customer acquisition, managing relationships, and fostering credit growth, especially in semi-urban and rural locales, according to the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Salee S Nair.
