Breaking Ranks: OPS Joins DMK, Shakes Tamil Nadu Politics

O Panneerselvam, former AIADMK leader and three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, joins the rival DMK. His switch is expected to strengthen DMK's hold in southern districts. The move comes after years of internal conflict within the AIADMK, leading to his expulsion in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:16 IST
In a dramatic political shift, former AIADMK leader and three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, has joined the DMK, marking a significant boost for the ruling party ahead of upcoming elections. Panneerselvam, affectionately known as OPS, was welcomed into the DMK by party leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. This strategic move is seen as a coup for the DMK, giving it more influence in the southern districts where the Mukkulathor community, which OPS belongs to, holds considerable sway.

OPS had faced a tumultuous few years, struggling to reintegrate with the AIADMK after his expulsion in 2022. His departure from the party has left a notable void, especially since he was considered a key figure after the late J Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), often accused OPS of being a 'betrayer', alleging clandestine support for the DMK. With legal battles unsuccessful, OPS's move to DMK consolidates its political standing, albeit drawing criticism from his former party.

Generally perceived as unassuming and pragmatic, OPS's decision surprised many and highlighted the fluid dynamics within Tamil Nadu politics. Despite backlash from AIADMK leaders who labeled him opportunistic, OPS remains unfazed, expressing satisfaction with his new political alignment. He credits CM Stalin for his inclusive governance approach, stating that the DMK can deliver necessary welfare schemes impartially. The event has turned into a spectacle, igniting varying public and political reactions across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

