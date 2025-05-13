Left Menu

Diplomacy in the Desert: Trump's High-Stakes Middle East Journey

Former US President Donald Trump kicked off a diplomatic tour through Saudi Arabia, seeking investment deals amid ongoing tensions with Iran and concerns over oil prices. Warmly welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump navigates international politics while addressing economic ties and stabilizing global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:14 IST
Former US President Donald Trump embarked on a diplomatic visit to the Middle East, beginning in Saudi Arabia, to focus on significant investment negotiations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This tour comes amid delicate political tensions concerning Iran and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The visit began with ceremonial honors as Trump's Air Force One was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets. Upon arrival, Trump was greeted warmly by the crown prince, marking a diplomatic respect, a stark contrast to earlier Middle East visits by President Joe Biden.

While sealing economic partnerships and confronting oil dependency challenges are on the agenda, Trump's overarching aim is to demonstrate the effectiveness of his transactional international strategies, particularly as he seeks to bolster US energy strategies and investment opportunities in key allied nations.

