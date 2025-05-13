EU Trade Strategy: Challenging the US-UK Template

Lithuania's Finance Minister, Rimantas Sadzius, expressed skepticism over the recent U.S.-UK trade agreement influencing U.S.-EU trade negotiations during a discussion at an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels.

Despite a bilateral agreement aimed at modestly increasing agricultural access and reducing tariffs on automobiles, Sadzius emphasized the EU's strength and strategic significance as a larger trading partner to the U.S. than Britain.

The EU is carefully examining the U.S.-UK agreement's ramifications while preparing its own negotiations ahead of a July 8 deadline, aiming to avert potentially higher tariffs on European goods.

