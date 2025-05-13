Supreme Court Deems Terror Financing Allegation 'Premature' in Mundra Drug Haul Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal for bail by Harpreet Singh Talwar, implicated in the extensive Rs 21,000 crore Mundra Port drug bust. The court indicated that the National Investigation Agency's claims of terror financing were premature, requiring substantial evidence to substantiate such grave allegations.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, while recognizing the invocation of the UAPA by the NIA and its broad connection to international smuggling syndicates, found no immediate grounds to associate Talwar with any terrorist networks. They highlighted the necessity for compelling evidentiary backing before pursuing such allegations.

The court instructed ongoing trial proceedings to be expedited, mandating the submission of a witness list by the NIA to assist in assessing the case's intricacies. This development follows claims regarding Talwar's alleged involvement in cross-border drug trafficking, potentially linked to organized crime and public health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)