Former RPF Constable's Bail Plea Highlights Mental Health Debate

In a dramatic courtroom development, former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of a fatal shooting spree on a train, has applied for bail, citing his 'borderline insanity' as a crucial defense. Lawyers representing Chaudhary pointed to alleged negligence by railway authorities in failing to assess his mental health prior to his deployment.

The contentious plea comes as Chaudhary, detained since the incident, argues that an evaluation might have averted the tragedy that left his superior and three passengers dead. His defense insisted the charges against him should reflect culpable homicide rather than murder, given the evidence of his mental instability demonstrated by previous psychiatric treatment records.

The court is set to deliberate on Chaudhary's plea on March 5, despite prosecutors arguing that no credible medical documentation substantiates his mental health claims, potentially jeopardizing the strength of the case against him.

