Daring Police Encounter Foils Cow Smugglers in Nuh

In a dramatic encounter in Nuh, three alleged cow smugglers were apprehended on Tuesday following a brief exchange of gunfire with police, while three others managed to escape. According to police reports, the three captured suspects suffered leg injuries and were hospitalised, along with a police constable who sustained an eye injury from a knife attack by one of the suspects.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Rahil, Tahir, and Shahzad, hail from Pachgaon village. Police recovered substantial evidence from them, including country-made pistols, cartridges, empty bullet shells, knives, axes, two motorbikes, mobile phones, and a combination of live and deceased cattle, highlighting the ferocity and preparedness of the suspects.

Raids have been deployed to capture the other suspects, identified as Bilal, Shoaib, and Tasleem. The incident is part of a troubling series of cow-smuggling cases in Nuh, underscoring a persistent problem faced by law enforcement in the region. Previous incidents, including an earlier arrest in the Silkho hill area, showcase the ongoing struggle to combat illegal cattle trade.

