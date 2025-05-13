Left Menu

Daring Police Encounter Foils Cow Smugglers in Nuh

Three alleged cow smugglers in Nuh were apprehended after a gunfight with police, leaving the suspects injured. Another three suspects escaped. Police seized weapons, motorcycles, and cows from them. The incident underscores recurring cow smuggling issues in the area, with ongoing investigations and past arrests highlighting the persistent challenge for law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:06 IST
Daring Police Encounter Foils Cow Smugglers in Nuh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter in Nuh, three alleged cow smugglers were apprehended on Tuesday following a brief exchange of gunfire with police, while three others managed to escape. According to police reports, the three captured suspects suffered leg injuries and were hospitalised, along with a police constable who sustained an eye injury from a knife attack by one of the suspects.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Rahil, Tahir, and Shahzad, hail from Pachgaon village. Police recovered substantial evidence from them, including country-made pistols, cartridges, empty bullet shells, knives, axes, two motorbikes, mobile phones, and a combination of live and deceased cattle, highlighting the ferocity and preparedness of the suspects.

Raids have been deployed to capture the other suspects, identified as Bilal, Shoaib, and Tasleem. The incident is part of a troubling series of cow-smuggling cases in Nuh, underscoring a persistent problem faced by law enforcement in the region. Previous incidents, including an earlier arrest in the Silkho hill area, showcase the ongoing struggle to combat illegal cattle trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025