UK Defence Boost: New Era for SMEs and Innovation

British Defence Minister John Healey announced measures to support SMEs in the defence industry, accelerating procurement and promoting technological investment. The government aims to harness increased defence spending for economic gain and strengthen the military-industrial complex, facilitating innovation through a new marketplace and coordinating public-private investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:10 IST
The British government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is unveiling a strategic plan to invigorate small and medium-sized businesses within the defence sector. Defence Minister John Healey revealed initiatives intended to expedite procurement processes and stimulate emerging technology investments.

The initiative is part of the government's effort to leverage the economic surge prompted by increased defence spending—a response to former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for European nations to heighten their security expenditures. Healey highlighted the pivotal correlation between military strength and industrial prowess, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The measures include reducing the procurement time for major equipment to two years, contracting system upgrades within a year, and implementing a three-month cycle for off-the-shelf purchases. A pilot scheme aims to quicken the adoption of innovations in the armed forces, complemented by a dedicated innovation body launching in July with substantial funding. The launch of a Defence Industrial Joint Council next month will bolster public and private sector collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

