Haryana's Drone Ban: A Strategic Move Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

Haryana has imposed a state-wide ban on drones until May 25, following heightened security concerns due to recent Indo-Pak tensions. Exceptions apply to military and police forces. The state is also boosting its civil defence setup, conducting volunteer registration camps, and initiating comprehensive emergency response plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:44 IST
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana has announced a statewide ban on the use of drones until May 25, a preventive strategy to enhance security. This crucial decision was communicated by Sumita Misra, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, on Tuesday.

Exceptions to this ban apply to the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and other authorized state security bodies, Misra outlined. Local authorities have been advised to increase their vigilance, with further instructions to report any unauthorized drone activities immediately.

Simultaneously, Haryana is ramping up its civil defence capabilities. Volunteer registration camps are underway, and strategic measures are being implemented to upgrade emergency response plans. This includes ensuring all new volunteers receive mandatory national standard training, part of a broader initiative to maintain state preparedness.

