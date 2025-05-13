Left Menu

Farewell to Justice Sanjiv Khanna: A Champion for Truth in the Judiciary

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna expressed concerns over the 'truth deficit' within the legal profession. As he concluded his tenure, Justice Khanna emphasized the need for the Bar and Bench to gain public trust and adapt to the dynamic changes in courtroom dynamics, including the rise of mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:55 IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant farewell speech, outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna raised alarms about the pervasive 'truth deficit' in the legal profession. On his final day at the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna highlighted the critical role of both Bar and Bench in maintaining public confidence.

Justice Khanna, during his last address, underscored the importance of truth and honesty in legal proceedings. He lamented the tendency to distort facts and cautioned that only genuine evidence ensures success. His tenure, though brief, was marked by a commitment to evolving judicial practices, notably advocating mediation over litigation.

Reflecting on a career spanning over four decades, Justice Khanna acknowledged the changing landscape of legal practice, urging the Bar to focus on expertise and alternative dispute mechanisms. With upcoming successor Justice B R Gavai, Khanna remained optimistic about continuing the legacy of constitutional values and fundamental rights in Indian judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

