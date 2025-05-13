Left Menu

Crackdown on Misinformation: Uttar Pradesh Police's Operation Sindoor

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered FIRs against 40 social media accounts and arrested 25 individuals for spreading anti-national content related to Operation Sindoor. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the police have intensified efforts to curb misinformation, ensuring 24/7 social media monitoring and urging public vigilance.

Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:56 IST
In a bid to clamp down on misinformation, the Uttar Pradesh Police have taken significant action against individuals accused of spreading anti-national content online. As of Tuesday, FIRs have been filed against 40 social media accounts involved in circulating misleading information concerning Operation Sindoor.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state's top police officials have been tasked with identifying and prosecuting those responsible for disseminating false or provocative content. The move has resulted in the arrest of 25 individuals, according to a statement released by the police department.

A special team, supervised by Additional Director General (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash, has been conducting round-the-clock monitoring of social media channels from the police headquarters' dedicated centre. Efforts to block the flagged accounts are also underway through the cyber crime department. Police have urged the public to verify information using official channels to prevent the spread of panic and maintain the integrity of the Indian Army's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

