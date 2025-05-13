Left Menu

Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining Erupts in Jammu: Police Targeted

In Jammu, a group involved in illegal sand mining attacked police and mining officials with stones. They fled, leaving behind seized vehicles. This resistance highlights ongoing tensions amid anti-mining efforts in the region, sparking calls for action against illegal mining and associated crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:01 IST
Clash Over Illegal Sand Mining Erupts in Jammu: Police Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Jammu, police and mining department officials came under attack by individuals alleged to be involved in illegal sand mining operations. The incident took place in the heart of the city, drawing significant public attention.

The confrontation arose after an anti-mining operation targeted those believed to be exploiting the river Tawi. Reports indicate that members of the Gujjar community resisted the authorities' efforts, leading to intense stone pelting that damaged police vehicles and endangered the public.

Officials have vowed to take stern action, with multiple arrests pending as part of a broader crackdown. Community members expressed concern over persistent illegal activities, demanding stricter enforcement to curb these challenges affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

