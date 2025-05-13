Mexico Moves to Curb Screwworm Spread Amid U.S. Import Suspension

In response to the recent detection of screwworm in southern Mexico, the nation has decided to tighten controls on cattle movement from the region. This action is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the parasite, which poses a severe threat to livestock.

The screwworm, known for its deadly impact on cattle, has already prompted the United States to suspend cattle imports from Mexico, heightening concerns in the agricultural sector. The parasite's presence underscores the urgent need for stringent biosecurity practices to protect cattle industries across borders.

Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue, speaking at a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasized the complexity of eradicating the screwworm but assured that closing the southern border to Central American cattle is not currently considered a viable solution. Efforts to curb the parasite's spread will be diligently pursued despite anticipated challenges.

