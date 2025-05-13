Protest Seizes Government Vehicles Amid Highways Construction Delay in Nagaland

A student organisation, the Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), has taken bold action by seizing 12 vehicles belonging to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors. This move comes amid an indefinite blockade of National Highway-29 in the Phek district of Nagaland, protesting delays in road construction.

The blockade restricts government-registered vehicles linked to NHIDCL, allowing exemptions for essential services such as medical and emergency units. The CSU is specifically protesting an alleged delay in the construction of a crucial 29-kilometer stretch of the Kohima-Jessami road, connecting several key districts to Kohima, the state capital.

CSU President Pfhulo Sara confirmed the seizures, underscoring the poor state of the highway and demanding immediate action from contractors. Despite meetings with contractors, no resolution was achieved, prompting the CSU to insist on urgent repairs and improvements along the road, including clearing landslide debris and enhancing drainage systems.

