Left Menu

Protest Seizes Government Vehicles Amid Highways Construction Delay in Nagaland

The Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) has initiated a blockade on National Highway-29 in Nagaland due to delays in road construction. The CSU has seized 12 vehicles from NHIDCL and its contractors. The protest aims to expedite roadwork and repair issues like potholes along the Kohima-Jessami highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:52 IST
Protest Seizes Government Vehicles Amid Highways Construction Delay in Nagaland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A student organisation, the Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU), has taken bold action by seizing 12 vehicles belonging to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors. This move comes amid an indefinite blockade of National Highway-29 in the Phek district of Nagaland, protesting delays in road construction.

The blockade restricts government-registered vehicles linked to NHIDCL, allowing exemptions for essential services such as medical and emergency units. The CSU is specifically protesting an alleged delay in the construction of a crucial 29-kilometer stretch of the Kohima-Jessami road, connecting several key districts to Kohima, the state capital.

CSU President Pfhulo Sara confirmed the seizures, underscoring the poor state of the highway and demanding immediate action from contractors. Despite meetings with contractors, no resolution was achieved, prompting the CSU to insist on urgent repairs and improvements along the road, including clearing landslide debris and enhancing drainage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025