Uttarakhand Nazir Nabbed in Bribery Scandal: Vigilance Triumph

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Establishment arrested a nazir named Virendra Singh Kaintura for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. Kaintura allegedly demanded the bribe to remove an objection report from a property mutation file. A subsequent search revealed details about his assets, and the vigilance team received commendation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttarakhand Vigilance Establishment has taken decisive action against corruption by arresting a 'nazir' caught accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe on Tuesday, officials disclosed.

This 'nazir', responsible for maintaining records in a tehsil, was identified as Virendra Singh Kaintura. He found himself in trouble after being accused of deliberately placing a false objection report in a mutation file, subsequently demanding a bribe to amend it in favor of a property owner.

The arrest followed a comprehensive vigilance operation, leading to a search at Kaintura's residence to assess his assets. The vigilance team's commendable actions have led to a cash prize, highlighting the widespread impact of this anticorruption initiative within the tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

