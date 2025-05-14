Union Minister and CM Review Chhattisgarh’s Progress in Rural and Agricultural Development

In a significant step towards fostering holistic rural and agricultural development in Chhattisgarh, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai convened a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat (Mahanadi Bhawan) in Raipur. The discussions focused on accelerating the implementation of central and state government schemes and crafting forward-looking strategies aimed at sustainable rural transformation.

Emphasis on Vision of Developed Villages and Prosperous Farmers

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended the Chhattisgarh government's proactive governance and policy execution, labeling the state's achievements in agriculture and rural development as “exemplary.” He reiterated that empowering India’s villages and farmers is central to the nation’s developmental vision, stating, “A developed India can only be envisioned through developed villages and prosperous farmers.”

Integration of Livelihoods with Amrit Sarovar Scheme

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the discussion around integrating the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ scheme with local livelihoods. Shri Chouhan emphasized the dual objectives of the initiative—ensuring water conservation and creating sustainable employment opportunities at the village level. He urged officials to involve the community in the management of these water bodies to enhance rural resilience and water security.

MGNREGA and Housing Initiatives Get a Boost

Responding positively to the state's request, the Union Minister assured that the labour budget under MGNREGA would be revisited to reflect local needs better. He underlined the importance of timely implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), urging the completion of sanctioned houses and rigorous physical verification of new survey data to avoid discrepancies.

Roads, Connectivity, and Digital Inclusion in Focus

Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction with the progress of road construction under the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, especially in areas impacted by Left-Wing Extremism under the Niyad Nelanar scheme. He said this was not just a road-building effort but a lifeline bringing governance, services, and economic opportunity to the most inaccessible corners of the state.

The Union Minister also lauded the ‘Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras’ introduced by the Chhattisgarh government across gram panchayats. He described them as a “revolutionary step” that is bridging the rural-urban digital divide and called for a national-level study and potential replication of the model in other states to promote digital empowerment in rural economies.

Scientific and Diversified Agriculture Advocated

In the agriculture segment, Shri Chouhan stressed a multi-pronged approach to increase farmer incomes. He advocated a shift from mono-crop dependence to integrated farming systems that include animal husbandry, horticulture, and fisheries. Promoting organic farming, high-quality seeds, and crop rotation was suggested to boost productivity and sustainability.

Shri Chouhan also unveiled details about the upcoming central government initiative ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, aimed at providing hands-on scientific training to farmers. Teams of agricultural scientists will visit various districts in Chhattisgarh to educate farmers on best practices, innovative methods, and sustainable farming techniques. He called on the state government to play an active role in this mission.

CM Sai Reiterates Commitment to Inclusive Development

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed that the Chhattisgarh government views agriculture and rural development as the bedrock of the state’s economy. He underscored the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that development reaches remote and marginalized communities, with full cooperation from the central government.

CM Sai emphasized that good governance means ensuring self-reliance in the rural economy, digitizing last-mile services, and creating skill-based employment opportunities for the youth. “Our goal is not merely to execute schemes, but to transform lives,” he stated.

Attendees and Administrative Participation

The review meeting saw the participation of several high-ranking officials and key policymakers, including:

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma

Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam

Principal Secretary to CM Shri Subodh Singh

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Department, Smt. Niharika Barik

Secretary to CM Shri P. Dayanand

Shri R. Anand , Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Government of India

Shri Amit Shukla , Joint Secretary, Rural Development Department

Shri Naveen Kumar Vidyarthi , Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture

Smt. Shahla Nigar , Agriculture Production Commissioner

Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Secretary, Public Works Department

Senior administrative officers from both central and state governments contributed to the in-depth discussions and shared actionable feedback on ongoing programs.

A Unified Path Forward

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism and collaboration, with both Union and State leadership echoing their commitment to innovative, inclusive, and impactful rural and agricultural development. With a shared vision, the central and Chhattisgarh governments are poised to transform the landscape of rural life and agriculture, setting a national example of progress through partnership.