Justice Gavai's Journey: From Amravati to Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Gavai, hailing from Amravati, is set to become the Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna. His mother attributes his rise to hard work, dedication, and social service. The Gavai family, proud of his achievements, believes he will serve the country with integrity and empathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:28 IST
On the eve of his appointment as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai's ascension is being celebrated as a testament to perseverance and dedication. Originating from the Amravati district of Maharashtra, Justice Gavai has been commended for his altruistic endeavors and commitment to justice.

His mother, Kamaltai Gavai, expressed immense pride, attributing her son's success to his unwavering work ethic and service to the underprivileged. She highlighted his journey from a modest educational background to the pinnacle of India's judiciary, emphasizing his commitment to societal welfare.

The Gavai family's joy resonates throughout Maharashtra, with Justice Gavai's sister, Kirti Arjun, affirming her brother's ability to lead with compassion and foresight. As Justice Gavai takes on this esteemed position, expectations are high for his people-centric approach to justice.

