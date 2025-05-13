Justice Gavai's Journey: From Amravati to Chief Justice of India

On the eve of his appointment as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai's ascension is being celebrated as a testament to perseverance and dedication. Originating from the Amravati district of Maharashtra, Justice Gavai has been commended for his altruistic endeavors and commitment to justice.

His mother, Kamaltai Gavai, expressed immense pride, attributing her son's success to his unwavering work ethic and service to the underprivileged. She highlighted his journey from a modest educational background to the pinnacle of India's judiciary, emphasizing his commitment to societal welfare.

The Gavai family's joy resonates throughout Maharashtra, with Justice Gavai's sister, Kirti Arjun, affirming her brother's ability to lead with compassion and foresight. As Justice Gavai takes on this esteemed position, expectations are high for his people-centric approach to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)