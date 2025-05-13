Left Menu

Crackdown on 'Kingdom of Germany': A Threat to Democracy

The German government banned the 'Kingdom of Germany,' a far-right group undermining democratic order. Over 800 police raided the group's properties, arresting leaders. This group refuses to recognize Germany's government and operates on antisemitic narratives. The ban aims to dismantle criminal structures and halt extremist financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Tuesday, Germany took a decisive step against the far-right organization known as 'Kingdom of Germany,' declaring it a threat to the nation's democratic foundations. Authorities arrested four leaders during raids carried out across several states.

This group is part of the 'Reichsbürger' movement, which denies the legitimacy of Germany's current government and legal system. Claiming the historical German Reich still exists, its members refuse to pay taxes and fines.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the group as maintaining antisemitic conspiracy narratives while establishing criminal structures. With roughly 800 officers involved in raids and the arrest of group leader Peter Fitzek, the government aims to dismantle their networks and cut off extremist funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

