Tragedy in Myanmar: School Airstrike Sparks Outrage

Myanmar is in mourning as funerals were held for nearly two dozen students and teachers, allegedly killed in an airstrike by a military jet fighter. The attack reportedly took place at a school in Ohe Htein Twin village, Sagaing region, leaving 22 dead, including 20 pupils.

Local resistance groups and independent media have cited reports claiming over 100 individuals were injured in the assault. However, the Myanmar army denies involvement. Despite tight control over the state media, independent verification remains challenging due to the area's remoteness.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the turmoil gripping Myanmar since the military's 2021 coup. The international community remains critical of ongoing airstrikes targeting civilians, urging the military to prioritize the protection of non-combatant areas in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)