Ajay Kumar Takes Helm at UPSC: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant appointment, Ajay Kumar has been named as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), filling a key post left vacant since April 29 following Preeti Sudan's retirement.

The appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu and announced by the Union Personnel Ministry, marking a new chapter for the UPSC.

Kumar, a 1985-batch retired IAS officer from the Kerala cadre and former defence secretary, takes charge of an agency integral to India's civil services recruitment.

