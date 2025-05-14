Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Takes Helm at UPSC: A New Chapter Begins

Ajay Kumar, a former defence secretary, has been appointed as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This move fills the vacancy created by the end of Preeti Sudan's tenure. The appointment by President Droupadi Murmu sets Kumar at the head of an organization crucial for selecting top civil service officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:40 IST
In a significant appointment, Ajay Kumar has been named as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), filling a key post left vacant since April 29 following Preeti Sudan's retirement.

The appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu and announced by the Union Personnel Ministry, marking a new chapter for the UPSC.

Kumar, a 1985-batch retired IAS officer from the Kerala cadre and former defence secretary, takes charge of an agency integral to India's civil services recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

