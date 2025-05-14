Kolkata Police Officer Arrested in Rs 2.66 Crore Loot Case
A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly being involved in a Rs 2.66 crore robbery in Entally, Kolkata. The crime unfolded on May 5 when funds were being transported by two private firm employees in a taxi. Ongoing investigations have led to four arrests, including firm staff.
A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector found himself in handcuffs after being linked to a significant robbery involving Rs 2.66 crore. The incident emerged when two employees of a private foreign exchange company were traveling in a taxi, intending to deposit the funds in a state-run bank in Park Circus.
The robbery, orchestrated by reportedly forcing the taxi to halt near Kamardanga, enabled criminals to flee with the hefty sum. Following a complaint, the Kolkata Police's detective department launched an investigation, eventually tying the ASI to the operation.
Accompanied by three others, including a staff member from the firm, the ASI's arrest brings the case under a sharper lens as further investigations continue to unravel potential leads and connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
