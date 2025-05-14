Left Menu

Kolkata Police Officer Arrested in Rs 2.66 Crore Loot Case

A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly being involved in a Rs 2.66 crore robbery in Entally, Kolkata. The crime unfolded on May 5 when funds were being transported by two private firm employees in a taxi. Ongoing investigations have led to four arrests, including firm staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:20 IST
Kolkata Police Officer Arrested in Rs 2.66 Crore Loot Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector found himself in handcuffs after being linked to a significant robbery involving Rs 2.66 crore. The incident emerged when two employees of a private foreign exchange company were traveling in a taxi, intending to deposit the funds in a state-run bank in Park Circus.

The robbery, orchestrated by reportedly forcing the taxi to halt near Kamardanga, enabled criminals to flee with the hefty sum. Following a complaint, the Kolkata Police's detective department launched an investigation, eventually tying the ASI to the operation.

Accompanied by three others, including a staff member from the firm, the ASI's arrest brings the case under a sharper lens as further investigations continue to unravel potential leads and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025