Fruits of Danger: Vendors Arrested for Poisoning Produce

Two vendors in Mumbai have been arrested for using rat poison on fruits to prevent rodent damage. The incident came to light after a resident filed a complaint and provided video evidence. Both vendors admitted their actions during questioning. The market stall has since been sealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST
In a shocking incident from Mumbai, two fruit vendors were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly using rat poison on their produce. The vendors, identified as Manoj Kumar Kesarwani and Bipin Kesarwani, were operating in the Malad suburb, where their shop has been sealed by authorities.

A local resident's complaint led to the vendors' arrest. The complainant provided video footage showing the vendors allegedly applying the toxic substance to the fruits, which prompted police action.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to using rat poison on the fruits to protect them from rodent damage. The police confirmed that both men have been arrested and further investigations are ongoing.

