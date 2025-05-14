Relief and Rejoicing: BSF Constable Shaw's Return from Pakistan

Family members of Border Security Force constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, recently freed from Pakistani custody, are expressing profound relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for facilitating his return.

Originating from Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Shaw was handed back to India by the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab at 10:30 am on Wednesday. Shaw's apprehension on April 23 took place just a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, following his detainment along the Indo-Pak border in the Ferozepur district.

"Today, we are elated and thankful for the central government's efforts and BSF's role in bringing him back safely," a family member conveyed to reporters. "The last couple of weeks have been a tide of sleepless nights, fretted over his safety. Anticipation builds to reunite with him as our prayers find resolution," they added. A BSF spokesperson confirmed the handover proceeded peacefully, adhering to all established protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)