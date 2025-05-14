Left Menu

British Analyst Sentenced in Saudi Arabia Over Social Media Post

A British Bank of America analyst, Ahmed al-Doush, was sentenced to a decade in a Saudi prison for an unknown social media post. His family believes charges are linked to a deleted 2018 tweet about Sudan. Human rights advocates criticize fair trial violations and call on UK support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:20 IST
A British analyst, Ahmed al-Doush, working with Bank of America, has been sentenced to ten years in a Saudi Arabian prison. The sentence reportedly stems from a deleted social media post. His lawyer has indicated potential fair trial and due process breaches.

The family's concerns center on a 2018 tweet referencing Sudan, which they believe instigated the charges. However, it did not mention Saudi Arabia directly. Amnesty International highlighted al-Doush's ties to a Saudi critic's exiled son as a possible factor.

Al-Doush, a 41-year-old British national, was arrested in August at Riyadh airport while trying to travel to England. As reports surface of fair trial violations, calls are growing for the UK government to advocate for al-Doush's rights amid his ongoing struggle, highlighted by his wife's testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

