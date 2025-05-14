Historic Swearing-in: Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Becomes Chief Justice

In a historic moment for Indian judiciary, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in a brief ceremony, marking Gavai as the first Buddhist and second Dalit CJI, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Post-ceremony, Justice Gavai paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar with floral tributes at the Supreme Court, highlighting his respect for India's notable leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)