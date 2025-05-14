Left Menu

Historic Swearing-in: Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Becomes Chief Justice

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, the first Buddhist and second Dalit Chief Justice of India, was sworn in as the 52nd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu. Following the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he visited the Supreme Court, where he paid floral tributes to statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:38 IST
In a historic moment for Indian judiciary, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in a brief ceremony, marking Gavai as the first Buddhist and second Dalit CJI, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Post-ceremony, Justice Gavai paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar with floral tributes at the Supreme Court, highlighting his respect for India's notable leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

