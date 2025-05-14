Left Menu

Co-Op Group Resilient After Cyber Attack: Systems Restored

The UK's Co-Op Group announced the recovery of its systems after a cyber attack. Systems are now operational, with improved stock availability and payment options. A controlled and safe recovery plan is underway following the attempted breach by hackers last month.

Updated: 14-05-2025 12:51 IST
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Co-Op Group has successfully restored its systems to normal functioning following a recent cyber attack. Starting this weekend, customers can expect improved stock availability both in stores and online, with all payment methods operational. This update comes as the company recovers from the attempted breach disclosed last month.

The Co-Op Group is among several British retailers targeted by cybercriminals in recent weeks. The company confirmed that hackers attempted to infiltrate their systems, raising initial concerns over data security and operational continuity.

A spokesperson for the Co-Op Group stated on Wednesday that they are now in the recovery phase and are gradually bringing systems back online. This restoration process is being conducted in a safe and controlled manner to ensure the security of operations moving forward.

