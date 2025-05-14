Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Justice Gavai's Historic Supreme Court Journey

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, India's first Buddhist Chief Justice, has profoundly impacted the judicial landscape with over 300 verdicts. Sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu for a six-month tenure, he tackled significant legal issues, emphasizing constitutional supremacy and maintaining a focus on justice and human rights.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has ascended to one of India's most prestigious judicial positions as the 52nd Chief Justice, marking the first time a Buddhist has held this significant role. His appointment is notable not only for his religious background but also for the impactful decisions he has rendered throughout his judicial career.

Sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu, Justice Gavai's tenure is set to conclude on November 23, 2025. He is esteemed for his instrumental contributions to landmark rulings, particularly those concerning constitutional law, human rights, and checks on the executive's powers. His judgments have shaped critical legal precedents, reflecting his commitment to upholding justice.

Justice Gavai's career began in humble surroundings in Amravati, Maharashtra, carving a path from advocate to the pinnacle of the Indian judiciary. During his tenure, he has addressed various pressing legal challenges, including the abrogation of Article 370 and electoral reforms, exhibiting a steadfast dedication to maintaining the rule of law and protecting citizens' rights.

