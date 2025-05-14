Shocking Arrests: Ukrainian Trio Caught in Explosive Plot

In a significant development, Germany has detained three Ukrainian nationals on the charge of acting as foreign agents involved in a suspected plot of sending parcels packed with explosive devices, as confirmed by prosecutors on Wednesday.

The authorities believe these individuals maintained connections with counterparts operating for Russian state institutions, according to a detailed statement from federal prosecutors.

The arrest marks a critical point in addressing international security issues, emphasizing the strained relations and concerns over foreign interference and espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)