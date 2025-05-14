Shocking Arrests: Ukrainian Trio Caught in Explosive Plot
German authorities have apprehended three Ukrainian nationals suspected of being foreign agents. The suspects are linked to sending explosive-laden parcels and allegedly communicating with Russian state affiliates. The federal prosecutors revealed the arrests, highlighting international tension and security concerns involving foreign entities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a significant development, Germany has detained three Ukrainian nationals on the charge of acting as foreign agents involved in a suspected plot of sending parcels packed with explosive devices, as confirmed by prosecutors on Wednesday.
The authorities believe these individuals maintained connections with counterparts operating for Russian state institutions, according to a detailed statement from federal prosecutors.
The arrest marks a critical point in addressing international security issues, emphasizing the strained relations and concerns over foreign interference and espionage activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Standoff: Bihar Station Assault Suspects Injured in Police Gunfight
South Korean Prosecutors Raid Ousted President's Residence
Relief for Academic: Thai Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Paul Chambers
NPA Expands Probe into Omotoso Prosecutors as It Seeks Redemption in SGBV Fight
West Bengal STF Nabs JMB Suspects in Birbhum