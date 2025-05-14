Left Menu

Justice Gavai: Upholding Justice in Historic Tenure

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders congratulate Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on becoming the 52nd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Gavai, the second Dalit Chief Justice, begins his tenure after taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a historic moment for India's judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:03 IST
Justice Gavai: Upholding Justice in Historic Tenure
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous occasion for India's judiciary, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. His oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan and attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Atishi extended their congratulations, hailing Justice Gavai's appointment as a step towards strengthening justice and equality in the country. Kejriwal expressed hope that Gavai's tenure would uphold the highest judicial ideals.

Justice Gavai is the second Dalit to hold this esteemed position, following Justice K G Balakrishnan, adding a significant milestone to India's judicial history. His term will last over six months, concluding on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

