Left Menu

Karnataka's Anti-Communal Force Expansion: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to extend an anti-communal force aimed at combating communal disturbances. Initially focused on coastal districts, this force will address moral policing if they have communal overtones. The initiative mirrors the Anti-Naxal Force model, leveraging existing ANF personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:22 IST
Karnataka's Anti-Communal Force Expansion: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement
G Parameshwara Image Credit: Twitter (@DrParameshwara)
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat communal disturbances, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the possible expansion of the newly proposed anti-communal force beyond coastal districts. Initially set to operate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the force may extend to any district with prevalent communal issues.

Parameshwara emphasized that the anti-communal force would undertake actions against moral policing if the incidents carry a communal essence. He likened the new force to the Anti-Naxal Force, underscoring a strategic move to maintain societal peace amidst growing polarization.

A senior officer will guide the force, with personnel from the declining Anti-Naxal Force expected to join ranks. This team will work closely with local law enforcement to ensure robust action against communal crimes, creating a safer environment statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025