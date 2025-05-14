Karnataka's Anti-Communal Force Expansion: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement

In a bid to combat communal disturbances, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the possible expansion of the newly proposed anti-communal force beyond coastal districts. Initially set to operate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the force may extend to any district with prevalent communal issues.

Parameshwara emphasized that the anti-communal force would undertake actions against moral policing if the incidents carry a communal essence. He likened the new force to the Anti-Naxal Force, underscoring a strategic move to maintain societal peace amidst growing polarization.

A senior officer will guide the force, with personnel from the declining Anti-Naxal Force expected to join ranks. This team will work closely with local law enforcement to ensure robust action against communal crimes, creating a safer environment statewide.

