Karnataka's Anti-Communal Force Expansion: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to extend an anti-communal force aimed at combating communal disturbances. Initially focused on coastal districts, this force will address moral policing if they have communal overtones. The initiative mirrors the Anti-Naxal Force model, leveraging existing ANF personnel.
In a bid to combat communal disturbances, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the possible expansion of the newly proposed anti-communal force beyond coastal districts. Initially set to operate in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the force may extend to any district with prevalent communal issues.
Parameshwara emphasized that the anti-communal force would undertake actions against moral policing if the incidents carry a communal essence. He likened the new force to the Anti-Naxal Force, underscoring a strategic move to maintain societal peace amidst growing polarization.
A senior officer will guide the force, with personnel from the declining Anti-Naxal Force expected to join ranks. This team will work closely with local law enforcement to ensure robust action against communal crimes, creating a safer environment statewide.
