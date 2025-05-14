Left Menu

Midnight Tragedy: Nurse's Brave Resistance and Fatal Struggle

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Rajkot, Gujarat, for allegedly murdering a 53-year-old nurse who resisted his rape attempt. The nurse, employed at a government cancer facility, lived alone. After breaking into her home, the accused confessed to his crimes post arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Rajkot as a man was arrested for allegedly killing a nurse in her home. The event occurred in Rushikesh Nagar, where a 53-year-old nurse bravely resisted a rape attempt.

The suspect, Kanji Vanja, 34, entered her residence after midnight. Despite her defensive efforts, which involved wounding the intruder with a knife, she was fatally attacked as Vanja retaliated with the weapon, tragically ending her life.

Vanja, a neighbor of the victim, had no prior contact with the nurse. Upon arrest, he confessed to his intentions during police interrogation. Authorities continue to investigate the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

