India Charts Bold Course to Lead Global 6G Revolution by 2030: Dr. Pemmasani

India’s ambitions to become a global leader in sixth-generation (6G) communications technology took center stage today at the ‘Bharat 6G 2025’—the 3rd International Conference and Exhibition held in New Delhi. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, addressed a gathering of global technology visionaries, researchers, and policymakers, underscoring India’s intent to move from a mere technology adopter to a formidable standard-setter on the global stage.

India’s 6G Vision: A Mission Beyond Technology

Dr. Pemmasani began his address by reminding the audience that India’s aspirations in the 6G space are not just a technical exercise but a national mission that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital transformation agenda. “The journey to 6G is not just about faster connectivity—it is about redefining possibilities for entire sectors, empowering the underprivileged, and cementing India’s position in the global digital order,” he stated.

The Minister drew attention to the Bharat 6G Vision, launched by Prime Minister Modi on March 23, 2023, as a blueprint for the nation's 6G journey. This vision outlines an ambitious target for India to design, develop, and deploy indigenous 6G technologies by the year 2030.

From Follower to Leader: The Strategic Pivot

Highlighting India’s transition from lagging behind in earlier telecom revolutions to now setting global benchmarks, Dr. Pemmasani declared, “India was once a latecomer in 3G and 4G, but with 5G, we have bridged the gap—and with 6G, we are ready to lead.”

The Minister attributed this paradigm shift to the country’s robust digital infrastructure, government-backed research ecosystem, and strong public-private collaboration. A key pillar of this movement is the Bharat 6G Alliance, a coalition of stakeholders across academia, startups, industry, and government that fosters innovation and drives India-centric use cases.

Global Collaboration and Research Momentum

Dr. Pemmasani spotlighted over 111 government-funded research projects that are pushing the envelope in cutting-edge domains such as terahertz communications, intelligent and AI-native networks, quantum encryption, and ubiquitous connectivity. He also emphasized India’s strategic international collaborations, including partnerships with Japan, Singapore, and Finland, to ensure interoperability and shared innovation in future 6G standards.

Technological Promise of 6G

Delving into the technical prowess of 6G, the Minister outlined the revolutionary features that will define this next-generation wireless technology. These include:

Terahertz frequency bands enabling ultra-high-speed data transfers

Speeds of up to 1 terabit per second—a thousand times faster than 5G

Latency under 1 millisecond, unlocking real-time communication for autonomous systems

Volumetric connectivity expanding coverage from ocean depths to outer space

AI-driven, self-healing, and energy-efficient networks that adjust dynamically to user needs

He stressed that these capabilities will go beyond urban connectivity, reaching rural populations, empowering remote healthcare, digital education, precision agriculture, and smart city innovations.

Inclusivity, Security, and Human-Centric Innovation

Dr. Pemmasani echoed the Prime Minister’s vision of ensuring that the 6G ecosystem is secure, inclusive, and globally relevant. “Our approach to 6G is deeply rooted in the principle of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in the queue,” he remarked, adding that 6G will be a tool to reduce digital inequality rather than widen it.

He also emphasized the importance of India playing a key role in shaping global telecom standards, asserting that the country is committed to not only adopting the best but defining what the best looks like in the future of digital connectivity.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2030

Concluding his address, the Minister reaffirmed the Indian Government’s full commitment to supporting the Bharat 6G mission. “India has the scale, the talent, and the political will to lead this global journey. With our engineers, researchers, and innovators, we will ensure the world’s 6G future is not just made in India—but made for humanity,” he said.

As nations around the world gear up for the next leap in wireless technology, India’s comprehensive 6G strategy sends a clear message: the future of connectivity will not be shaped in isolation, but through collaboration, innovation, and a vision that puts people first.