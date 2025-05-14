Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amid Cross-Border Tensions in Poonch

A family in Poonch town, Jammu and Kashmir, suffered tragedy when Pakistani shelling led to the death of twin children and injury to their father. The event was part of intensified cross-border shelling following Indian military action. Local leaders have shown support, advocating for aid and recognition for the victims.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, where intense Pakistani shelling claimed the lives of twin children and seriously injured their father. The family had moved to town with hopes of better education, only to be caught in cross-border crossfire.

The shelling ensued following a missile strike by Indian armed forces on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, which was a retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Poonch and Rajouri districts have reported the majority of the 28 cross-border fatalities, alongside widespread structural damage.

Various political and community leaders have visited the bereaved family, and appeals have been made for financial support and recognition for the victims. Additionally, there are efforts to improve healthcare accessibility in the region as a memorial to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

