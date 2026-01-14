Left Menu

Tragic End: Love Defies Family, Ends in Horror

In a horrific incident, a young couple, Deepak, 25, and Shivani, 20, were brutally murdered by Shivani's family in a fit of rage. The couple was attacked with stones and bricks before their throats were slit with a hand trowel. Six individuals have been accused, with four arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:37 IST
A horrifying incident has gripped the village as a young couple, Deepak, 25, and Shivani, 20, were mercilessly murdered by the woman's family. Both were brutally attacked with stones, bricks, and a hand trowel in a fit of rage.

Jalesar Circle Officer Nitish Garg reported that six individuals have been accused, with the woman's father and uncle among the four arrested; two suspects remain at large. Bloodstains and crucial evidence were recovered from the scene.

Stern actions are promised as Senior Superintendent Shyam Narayan Singh suspends two officers for negligence. A prior panchayat-reconciliation attempt failed, leading to this tragic escalation. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining fugitives.

