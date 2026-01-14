Tragic End: Love Defies Family, Ends in Horror
In a horrific incident, a young couple, Deepak, 25, and Shivani, 20, were brutally murdered by Shivani's family in a fit of rage. The couple was attacked with stones and bricks before their throats were slit with a hand trowel. Six individuals have been accused, with four arrested.
- Country:
- India
A horrifying incident has gripped the village as a young couple, Deepak, 25, and Shivani, 20, were mercilessly murdered by the woman's family. Both were brutally attacked with stones, bricks, and a hand trowel in a fit of rage.
Jalesar Circle Officer Nitish Garg reported that six individuals have been accused, with the woman's father and uncle among the four arrested; two suspects remain at large. Bloodstains and crucial evidence were recovered from the scene.
Stern actions are promised as Senior Superintendent Shyam Narayan Singh suspends two officers for negligence. A prior panchayat-reconciliation attempt failed, leading to this tragic escalation. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining fugitives.
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 ODI Spot, Celebrated by Family and Fans
SIT probing Sabarimala gold loss cases arrests former TDB member K P Sankar Das.
Former TDB Member Arrested in Sabarimala Gold Case
Family Ties and Political Feasts: Lalu's Return Amidst Bihar's Political Tensions
Daredevil Stunts on SUV Roof Lead to Arrests