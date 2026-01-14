Tragic End: Love Defies Family, Ends in Horror

A horrifying incident has gripped the village as a young couple, Deepak, 25, and Shivani, 20, were mercilessly murdered by the woman's family. Both were brutally attacked with stones, bricks, and a hand trowel in a fit of rage.

Jalesar Circle Officer Nitish Garg reported that six individuals have been accused, with the woman's father and uncle among the four arrested; two suspects remain at large. Bloodstains and crucial evidence were recovered from the scene.

Stern actions are promised as Senior Superintendent Shyam Narayan Singh suspends two officers for negligence. A prior panchayat-reconciliation attempt failed, leading to this tragic escalation. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining fugitives.