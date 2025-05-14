Left Menu

Stalin and Palaniswami Clash Over Kodanad Estate Heist-Murder Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin assured appropriate punishment in the Kodanad estate heist-murder case, similar to the Pollachi case. Stalin criticized former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for misleading statements and questioned his collaboration with Amit Shah. Palaniswami defended AIADMK's role in securing justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:47 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has asserted that those guilty in the Kodanad estate heist-murder case will be fittingly punished, akin to the sentencing in the Pollachi case, where all nine accused faced life imprisonment.

Stalin criticized former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly claiming credit for justice in the Pollachi case, despite the AIADMK regime's controversial handling. Stalin hinted at political motives behind Palaniswami's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Palaniswami countered these allegations, highlighting AIADMK's efforts in justice delivery during his tenure and accusing Stalin's government of inadequate governance. He also cited the party's work in securing Tamil Nadu's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

