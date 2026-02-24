Left Menu

Sasikala's New Political Chapter: A Revolutionary Party in Tamil Nadu

V K Sasikala, confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, has announced the formation of a new political party. During the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, she unveiled a flag for her unannounced party, signaling a four-way contest in upcoming state elections. Actor Vijay's TVK party is also debuting.

In a significant political move, V K Sasikala, the close aide of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, has confirmed the launch of a new political party, promising to herald a 'new political chapter.' The announcement was made during Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary event at Kamuthi.

Sasikala, who unveiled the flag of the yet-to-be-named party, described it as a force capable of defeating both opponents and betrayers. This development sets the stage for a four-cornered battle in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alongside the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-headed NDA.

The flag revealed features images of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa, colored in tricolour hues – black, white, and red. Meanwhile, actor Vijay's TVK is also gearing up for its electoral debut, adding to the competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

