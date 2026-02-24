Sasikala's New Political Chapter: A Revolutionary Party in Tamil Nadu
V K Sasikala, confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, has announced the formation of a new political party. During the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, she unveiled a flag for her unannounced party, signaling a four-way contest in upcoming state elections. Actor Vijay's TVK party is also debuting.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, V K Sasikala, the close aide of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, has confirmed the launch of a new political party, promising to herald a 'new political chapter.' The announcement was made during Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary event at Kamuthi.
Sasikala, who unveiled the flag of the yet-to-be-named party, described it as a force capable of defeating both opponents and betrayers. This development sets the stage for a four-cornered battle in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alongside the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-headed NDA.
The flag revealed features images of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa, colored in tricolour hues – black, white, and red. Meanwhile, actor Vijay's TVK is also gearing up for its electoral debut, adding to the competitive landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VK Sasikala Unveils Political Ambitions with New Party Launch
Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Over Revenue Deficit Grant Politics
Nepal Seals Border with India Ahead of General Elections
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections
Will soon announce name of new party, going to witness new political chapter, says VK Sasikala in TN's Ramanathapuram.