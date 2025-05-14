Left Menu

Global Concern Over U.S. Cut in U.N. Peacekeeping Funds

Germany's foreign minister expressed concern that countries cannot offset the impact if the U.S. ceases funding the U.N. peacekeeping mission. Johann Wadephul highlighted this issue during a joint press conference, indicating a significant challenge for international peace efforts.

Updated: 14-05-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The international community faces a looming challenge as Germany's foreign minister highlighted the critical role of U.S. funding in sustaining the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Speaking at the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Johann Wadephul expressed concerns over the potential withdrawal of U.S. financial support.

"We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the U.S. withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Wadephul stated, underlining the difficulties that would arise for global peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

