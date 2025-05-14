Global Concern Over U.S. Cut in U.N. Peacekeeping Funds

The international community faces a looming challenge as Germany's foreign minister highlighted the critical role of U.S. funding in sustaining the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Speaking at the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Johann Wadephul expressed concerns over the potential withdrawal of U.S. financial support.

"We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the U.S. withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Wadephul stated, underlining the difficulties that would arise for global peacekeeping efforts.

