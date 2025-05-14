Left Menu

Historic Pipeline Project: A New Era in Rajasthan's Water Supply

The Union Jal Shakti Minister discussed water supply issues in Rajasthan's districts with Vice President Dhankhar, focusing on transporting Yamuna water through an underground pipeline. The project, aimed at resolving the region's water scarcity, shows promise with a soon-to-be-prepared project report and heightened government focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Patil, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to address critical water supply issues affecting Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts.

In a significant move, efforts are underway to transport water through an underground pipeline from the Hathnikund Barrage. This initiative follows a series of meetings, including a joint session of the task force formed by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments to implement the Yamuna Water Agreement.

Protests by farmers in Jhunjhunu, Dhankhar's native district, have amplified calls for action, leading to strengthened prospects for implementing the agreement. The project endeavors to bring a sustainable solution to the region's long-standing water crisis, with an expected detailed project report in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

