Historic Pipeline Project: A New Era in Rajasthan's Water Supply

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Patil, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to address critical water supply issues affecting Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts.

In a significant move, efforts are underway to transport water through an underground pipeline from the Hathnikund Barrage. This initiative follows a series of meetings, including a joint session of the task force formed by the Rajasthan and Haryana governments to implement the Yamuna Water Agreement.

Protests by farmers in Jhunjhunu, Dhankhar's native district, have amplified calls for action, leading to strengthened prospects for implementing the agreement. The project endeavors to bring a sustainable solution to the region's long-standing water crisis, with an expected detailed project report in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)