West Bengal's Diplomatic Challenge: Farmer's Abduction Sparks Cross-Border Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to resolve the alleged abduction case of a local farmer, Ukil Barman, by a group of Bangladeshis. Addressing the media, she stated that the incident requires a diplomatic approach between the two governments rather than public controversy.

Barman, from the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar, was reportedly taken across the border after a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by the BSF in the same region. The event has fueled accusations of local political collusion, with officials claiming some individuals facilitated the abduction.

Amid ongoing efforts by senior government officials to secure Barman's return, Banerjee highlighted the need for calm and diplomatic negotiations. She criticized the alleged local political involvement without directly naming any party and emphasized the farmer's rightful presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)