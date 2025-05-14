Left Menu

West Bengal's Diplomatic Challenge: Farmer's Abduction Sparks Cross-Border Tensions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the alleged abduction of Ukil Barman, a farmer from Cooch Behar, by Bangladeshi individuals. She emphasized that this is a diplomatic issue requiring discussions between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments. Efforts are underway to resolve it, with accusations of political involvement emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:36 IST
West Bengal's Diplomatic Challenge: Farmer's Abduction Sparks Cross-Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to resolve the alleged abduction case of a local farmer, Ukil Barman, by a group of Bangladeshis. Addressing the media, she stated that the incident requires a diplomatic approach between the two governments rather than public controversy.

Barman, from the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar, was reportedly taken across the border after a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by the BSF in the same region. The event has fueled accusations of local political collusion, with officials claiming some individuals facilitated the abduction.

Amid ongoing efforts by senior government officials to secure Barman's return, Banerjee highlighted the need for calm and diplomatic negotiations. She criticized the alleged local political involvement without directly naming any party and emphasized the farmer's rightful presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025