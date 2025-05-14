Tragedy Strikes Aurangabad Family: Woman Allegedly Poisons Children

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Aurangabad district when a 40-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her four children before attempting to take her own life, resulting in the deaths of her three daughters, authorities reported.

The woman, identified as Sonia Devi, and her six-year-old son, Ritesh Kumar, are fighting for their lives in a local hospital. The shocking event occurred at Rafiganj railway station, where they were found unconscious by authorities.

Initial investigations suggest a family dispute may have driven the woman to this desperate act. While the exact motive remains unclear, a thorough investigation is underway, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)