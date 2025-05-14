Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Aurangabad Family: Woman Allegedly Poisons Children

A woman in Bihar's Aurangabad allegedly poisoned her four children and attempted suicide, resulting in the deaths of three daughters. The woman and her son are in critical condition. The incident, linked to a family dispute, is under investigation, with a post-mortem pending to ascertain the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes Aurangabad Family: Woman Allegedly Poisons Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Aurangabad district when a 40-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her four children before attempting to take her own life, resulting in the deaths of her three daughters, authorities reported.

The woman, identified as Sonia Devi, and her six-year-old son, Ritesh Kumar, are fighting for their lives in a local hospital. The shocking event occurred at Rafiganj railway station, where they were found unconscious by authorities.

Initial investigations suggest a family dispute may have driven the woman to this desperate act. While the exact motive remains unclear, a thorough investigation is underway, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025