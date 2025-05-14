Shaping Viksit Maharashtra 2047: Public Invited to Create Future Vision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a significant step in planning the future of Maharashtra, directing officials to seek public input for the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Vision Document. This initiative aligns with the NITI Aayog's nationwide vision framework.

During a preliminary meeting on the draft's structure, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of creating a vision that is progressive, sustainable, and grounded in governance, ensuring it also remains practical and implementable. The vision document aims to capture a wide range of citizen opinions through modern communication channels like WhatsApp, online surveys, and chatbots.

The first draft of this crucial document is set to be submitted to the Central government by August 15, with a final version due by October 2, 2025. McKinsey & Company is facilitating the document's preparation, setting the stage for a comprehensive future framework for Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)