Border Bonds: The Return of Purnam Kumar Shaw

In a diplomatic gesture amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions, India and Pakistan exchanged each other's detained border security personnel. Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained for 21 days by Pakistan Rangers, was ceremoniously handed back to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border.

The exchange followed sustained efforts by the BSF through negotiations and communication channels, resulting in the successful repatriation of Shaw, who was caught on duty near the International Border (IB) after inadvertently crossing into Pakistan territory. In a parallel move, Pakistan received one of its personnel apprehended by Indian forces earlier this month.

Shaw's return sparked celebrations in his hometown of Rishra, West Bengal. His family expressed immense relief and gratitude towards the Indian Prime Minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and BSF officials for securing his release. The cross-border incident had heightened tensions post the Pahalgam terrorist attack, leading to military responses from both nations until a mutual ceasefire agreement was reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)