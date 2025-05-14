Left Menu

Border Bonds: The Return of Purnam Kumar Shaw

India and Pakistan exchanged border force personnel amid recent tensions. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended by Pakistan Rangers, was returned after 21 days in detention. A Pakistan Ranger previously held by India was also released. Shaw's family, relieved by his return, expressed gratitude to those who supported them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST
Border Bonds: The Return of Purnam Kumar Shaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic gesture amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions, India and Pakistan exchanged each other's detained border security personnel. Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained for 21 days by Pakistan Rangers, was ceremoniously handed back to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border.

The exchange followed sustained efforts by the BSF through negotiations and communication channels, resulting in the successful repatriation of Shaw, who was caught on duty near the International Border (IB) after inadvertently crossing into Pakistan territory. In a parallel move, Pakistan received one of its personnel apprehended by Indian forces earlier this month.

Shaw's return sparked celebrations in his hometown of Rishra, West Bengal. His family expressed immense relief and gratitude towards the Indian Prime Minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and BSF officials for securing his release. The cross-border incident had heightened tensions post the Pahalgam terrorist attack, leading to military responses from both nations until a mutual ceasefire agreement was reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025