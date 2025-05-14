Left Menu

Maoist 'Invincibility' Demolished: Major Success in Chhattisgarh-Telangana Operation

Security forces achieved a major victory against Maoists along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, eliminating 31 insurgents in a coordinated 21-day operation. The operation, codenamed 'Black Forest', disrupted Maoist leadership and seized explosives, weakening their military formations. Officials assert confidence in eradicating Left-wing extremism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:30 IST
Maoist 'Invincibility' Demolished: Major Success in Chhattisgarh-Telangana Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, security forces declared a crucial victory over Maoists along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, dismantling the outlawed group's perceived invincibility. This operation, considered the most extensive and coordinated assault to date, resulted in the death of 31 insurgents, including 16 women.

The 21-day mission, named 'Black Forest,' concluded after successfully scattering Maoist leadership and procuring a massive cache of explosives and rifles. Security officials, led by CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police chiefs, firmly stated that the operation weakened the Maoists' primary unit, the PLGA, causing a division among their ranks.

This collaboration signifies a definitive step toward meeting the Union government's goal to eradicate Left-wing extremism by 2026. Security forces overcame severe challenges, including treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions, showcasing their relentless strategy in combating Maoist insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025