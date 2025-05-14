Maoist 'Invincibility' Demolished: Major Success in Chhattisgarh-Telangana Operation

In a significant achievement, security forces declared a crucial victory over Maoists along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, dismantling the outlawed group's perceived invincibility. This operation, considered the most extensive and coordinated assault to date, resulted in the death of 31 insurgents, including 16 women.

The 21-day mission, named 'Black Forest,' concluded after successfully scattering Maoist leadership and procuring a massive cache of explosives and rifles. Security officials, led by CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police chiefs, firmly stated that the operation weakened the Maoists' primary unit, the PLGA, causing a division among their ranks.

This collaboration signifies a definitive step toward meeting the Union government's goal to eradicate Left-wing extremism by 2026. Security forces overcame severe challenges, including treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions, showcasing their relentless strategy in combating Maoist insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)