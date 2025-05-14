China Temporarily Lifts Restrictions on U.S. Entities Amid Trade Easing

In a significant move amid ongoing trade negotiations, China announced a temporary halt to certain non-tariff measures targeting U.S. entities. The Chinese commerce ministry indicated that restrictions on 17 U.S. entities on its unreliable entity list and 28 entities on its export control list have been paused.

The ministry specified that the suspension impacts 11 U.S. entities on the unreliable list starting from Wednesday for 90 days, while similar measures on six others started on April 9. For entities on the export control list, restrictions have been lifted for 90 days, during which time exporters must apply to complete transactions involving dual-use items.

This development followed China's decision to reduce tariffs on the majority of U.S. goods from 125% to 10%, reflecting an agreement made with Washington aimed at easing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)