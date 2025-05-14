Operation Sindoor: India’s Technological Prowess in Modern Warfare

India's defense capabilities have reached new heights with Operation Sindoor, a military campaign that effectively showcased the nation's technological advancement. The Defence Ministry confirmed that precision strikes neutralized Pakistani terror targets without crossing national borders.

The operation demonstrated India's technological self-reliance, employing systems like loitering munitions and counter-drone technologies to dismantle enemy threats. In a swift 23-minute mission on May 7, the Indian Air Force jammed Pakistan's advanced Chinese-supplied defense systems, proving India's superior technological edge.

Subsequent attempts by Pakistan to retaliate were thwarted, thanks to integrated air defense strategies. This milestone operation caused significant damage to key Pakistani airbases while preserving India's military and civilian infrastructure, underlining the effectiveness of homegrown technology in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)