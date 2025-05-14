Punjab Embarks on a Transformative Journey with 'Rangla Punjab Society'

The Punjab government has announced the launch of the 'Rangla Punjab Society', a groundbreaking initiative designed to harness public contributions for the state's comprehensive development.

According to Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, this move underscores the AAP government's dedication to fostering an empowered citizenry and a prosperous Punjab. The initiative is a clear shift from past administrations that only superficially engaged the public.

By welcoming contributions from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including NRIs and corporates, the society ensures that every donation funds impactful projects, reducing red tape and political diversion. The scheme targets critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, alongside promoting innovation and disaster response improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)