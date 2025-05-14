Left Menu

Punjab Embarks on a Transformative Journey with 'Rangla Punjab Society'

The Punjab government has launched the 'Rangla Punjab Society' to encourage public contributions towards state development. Led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the initiative promises transparent use of funds for various projects, catering to public welfare in sectors like healthcare, education, and urban development, while ensuring transparency and minimizing political interference.

The Punjab government has announced the launch of the 'Rangla Punjab Society', a groundbreaking initiative designed to harness public contributions for the state's comprehensive development.

According to Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, this move underscores the AAP government's dedication to fostering an empowered citizenry and a prosperous Punjab. The initiative is a clear shift from past administrations that only superficially engaged the public.

By welcoming contributions from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including NRIs and corporates, the society ensures that every donation funds impactful projects, reducing red tape and political diversion. The scheme targets critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, alongside promoting innovation and disaster response improvement.

