India's Bold Move Against Terror: Targeting TRF at the UN

India intensifies its campaign to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a UN-listed terror organization following its involvement in the Pahalgam attack. An Indian technical team is engaging with UN committees to discuss the matter. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' post-attack to dismantle terror infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:14 IST
India's Bold Move Against Terror: Targeting TRF at the UN
India has intensified its efforts to label the Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organization at the United Nations following the April Pahalgam attack. An Indian technical team is currently engaging with the UN's Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in New York.

The team is slated to meet with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) to present evidence of TRF's involvement in the attack. Sources have revealed the objective is to have TRF, a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), listed as a global terrorist group.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack, which killed 26 civilians, mainly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

